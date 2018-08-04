Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Sedona City Traffic Plan: Run Roads Through Our Neighborhoods for Tourists

Sedona AZ (August 4, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

No on Home Rule!

Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward

Sedona, Arizona ~ August 4, 2018

Someone asked me how I was voting in Sedona and why. Because everyone is entitled to my opinion, below is my response.

No on Home Rule will force the City to prioritize spending — finally! Notice that the people screaming loudest about what might happen if No wins are those who have the most to gain from Yes winning, the Chamber of Commerce (CoC), the Lodging Council, and the City government itself. Notice that the City (or others), when listing everything they say will be cut, never lists money to the CoC ($2.5M last year!) or City staff (which has increased 31% over the last 5 years while the population has stayed the same).

Because it serves as such a classic example of the fear-mongering used by the Yes people, one of my favorite threatened cuts is $$ to the Library. Oh no, we can’t cut $$ to the Library! Pure misinfo scare tactics. The Library is funded by the County via our County property taxes. It is not going to close. The roughly $400K the City gives to the Library is not needed by the Library. Tony Tonsich, who is running for mayor and who I will be voting for, got the Library’s tax return and found this:

$2,165,377 in publicly traded securities

$613,291 in cash

$534,076 in savings.

The Library is sitting on over $3M! The Librarian makes $95K per year! I want people to make a fair wage but $95K/yr. to run a pipsqueak library in a town of 10K? Forgetaboutit!

I looked up what “real” libraries (like at name universities) are paying librarians and it’s more like two-thirds (2/3) of that!

That is just one example of the waste and abuse. We have been, and are being, totally played. The amount of money given to non-profits is only about $161K, yet cutting that is what the Yes on Home Rule people use to fearmonger. Again, cuts to Staff and CoC are off the table, never mentioned, unthinkable. The $161K is small potatoes in the scheme of needed cuts.

That said, some of the non-profits do need cutting. The Wine Fest? That’s mayor Sandy’s pet project (she is CEO) and gets $8K. Cut it! If people want to play wine connoisseur/dilettante they can do it on their own nickel. For three years on Maui, I put on the largest motorcycle run on the island, the Christmas Toys for Tots run. The government did not subsidize me. In fact, I had to pay the cops overtime for intersection control, and I had to buy motorcycle run insurance to indemnify the government in case someone got hurt on “their” roads. The whole thing cost me thousands. but I was able to pay that plus have money left over by having community support and selling tickets to our raffle and banquet afterward. Point is? A real community event will be supported by the community and should not need government handouts. A wine fest should not need a government handout.

Another good example of the crazed fearmongering is the Humane Society will be cut. This lie comes up every time Home Rule is on the ballot. The truth is City HAS to have a contract for animal control. The Humane Society won’t be cut. It’s that simple.

One trick the Yes people pulled was to increase next year’s City budget from something like $36M to almost $50M. By padding the budget they could then scream about what a huge percent cut the budget would take. Total BS!

More BS is when they say if Home Rule doesn’t pass then the tax money collected will just sit in a state bank account and not be spent because the City can’t touch it. I guess they never thought that taxes (like bed and sales taxes) could be reduced such that there would be no untouchable extra money. Duh!

No matter what CoC says, traffic is a direct result of their ad money. I have seen side by side bar graphs of the money given to the CoC and number of yearly tourists. They look the same. The answer to traffic is not to waste money by paving Sedona with more roads, but to stop the advertising. The City traffic plan is so insane they wanted to ruin our neighborhood (Northview) by running a road though it. Durango and Ouray stopped the advertising after finding themselves in the same traffic mess and traffic went back to normal.

If the CoC wants to advertise Sedona then great, but it must be on their own nickel. I am amazed that Democrats and so-called “progressives” are often the ones in this race who are in favor of corporate welfare. Never thought I’d see that day.

The only candidates who are firmly against using City money to advertise Sedona are Tony Tonsich, Sam Tardio and Noelle Julian. In the two year Council seat race, Mike Ward I don’t think wants a complete cutting off of the corporate welfare, but he would be more reasonable than Jessica Williamson. BTW, I was at a Council meeting once in which Jessica actually blocked her ears with her fingers while someone was speaking. Really! That alone is reason to not vote for her.

I could go on. Long story short, if you want more of the same – then vote for the same – incumbents and the candidates like them. If you want real change then vote for the ones I mentioned above and vote No on Home Rule.

There are three four year Council seats open, but that does not mean you have to vote for three candidates. The way primary ballot counting works, it’s better to vote for just the two people who really need to win, Sam Tardio and Noelle Julian, and, of course, Tony Tonsich for mayor also.

Warren Woodward

Sedona AZ