Sedona City-Chamber Contract Under Investigation

Sedona AZ (July 31, 2018) – The following article submitted by the city of Sedona, Arizona:
The city has made the Sedona City Attorney’s Written Response to Legislator Request for Investigation Pursuant to A.R.S.§ 41-194.01 available for public review.
The response relates to a complaint regarding the city’s contract with the Sedona Chamber of Commerce for visitor services and tourism promotion.
Download the city attorney’s response file here. PDF file of 11-pages.
Read the city-chamber contract here.
