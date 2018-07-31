Home » City Council, Community » Sedona City-Chamber Contract Under Investigation

Sedona City-Chamber Contract Under Investigation

/ July 31, 2018 / 1 Comment

Article submitted by City of Sedona AZ

Sedona AZ (July 31, 2018) – The following article submitted by the city of Sedona, Arizona:

The city has made the Sedona City Attorney’s Written Response to Legislator Request for Investigation Pursuant to A.R.S.§ 41-194.01 available for public review.

The response relates to a complaint regarding the city’s contract with the Sedona Chamber of Commerce for visitor services and tourism promotion.

Download the city attorney’s response file here.  PDF file of 11-pages.

Read the city-chamber contract here.

 

1 Comment

  1. #WalkAway says:
    August 1, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    #walkaway

