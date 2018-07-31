Home » City Council, Community » Sedona City-Chamber Contract Under Investigation

Sedona AZ (July 31, 2018) – The following article submitted by the city of Sedona, Arizona:

The city has made the Sedona City Attorney’s Written Response to Legislator Request for Investigation Pursuant to A.R.S.§ 41-194.01 available for public review.

The response relates to a complaint regarding the city’s contract with the Sedona Chamber of Commerce for visitor services and tourism promotion.