Sedona Chapel Area Fire

Sedona AZ (June 25, 2018) – On Friday evening, Fawn Drive residents awoke to the sound of their smoke alarm and discovered a fire inside the house. When Sedona Fire District firefighters from Station 6 responded to the scene, a good portion of the exterior of the home was on fire and threatening nearby trees.

“Our firefighters made an excellent stop on the fire,” said Battalion Chief Jordan Baker, “There was a lot of nearby juniper overhanging the house which would have carried fire to other homes nearby.”

After knocking down the exterior fire, crews moved inside the structure and extinguished the remaining fire inside. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators from Verde Valley Fire District assisted SFD with the investigation and a preliminary finding is the fire likely began on the outside deck. While the cause remains undetermined, investigators found evidence of smoking materials and could not eliminate smokers’ carelessness as a possible ignition source.

“With the relative humidity as low as it was, a smoldering cigarette becomes a competent source of ignition under the conditions that were present that evening,” said SFD Fire Marshal Jon Davis. “It is very dry out there right now and one small spark from a cigarette is all that is needed to spark a major conflagration.”

Smokers are encouraged to smoke only in an enclosed building or vehicle during times of elevated fire danger.

Fire Marshal Davis also pointed out, “This incident highlights the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home.”

First discussions of this June 22 fire can be found on local Facebook pages. Thanks to neighbors and residents who shared this important event in real time, and for the Sedona Fire District for its above media release of important facts on June 25.