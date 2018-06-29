Home » Business » Sedona Arts Center Hosts Fourth of July Pride Event

Sedona AZ (June 29, 2018) – Sedona Arts Center is proud to host two special events on the Fourth of July weekend. Showing in the Special Exhibition Gallery in the Arts Center’s Historic Art Barn from July 6 to 8, 2018, is the Sixth Annual Big Gay Art Show, with the inaugural Sedona Pride Community Festival taking place on Saturday, July 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Come join in the fun and explore beautiful art, a silent auction, festivities and more!

The Big Gay Art Show was originally conceptualized by a small group, some connected to the Arts Center and others involved in the Sedona Pride organization in an effort to offer the LGBTQ community a voice in the local art scene.

The entries range from pencil drawings to bronze sculptures, paintings and photography. The exhibit is not restricted to the LGBTQ community, but is intended to promote the value of that community in the art of Sedona.

The Sedona Pride Community Festival is a non-profit event and hosts vendors selling arts and crafts, food, and live entertainment. All proceeds benefit Sedona Pride and the Sedona Arts Center, both are registered non-profit 501(c)3 organizations supporting the community.

“We are so happy to be in partnership with the Sedona Arts Center to bring an inclusive community festival together for Sedona and the Verde Valley! We aim to create a festival that brings all aspects of our community together to celebrate art, food, drink and music,” said Danny Kim, President of Sedona Pride. “Our timing to present this festival was partly due to the presentation of the Big Gay Art Show opening on July 6. Sedona Pride is so pleased to support our LGBTQ community and draw more attention to the great art being done by the community at SAC.”

Sedona Arts Center is one of Northern Arizona’s established cultural organizations. Founded in 1958, the nonprofit organization is based at the Art Barn in uptown Sedona and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley.

The Center’s Fine Art Gallery, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. promotes the original works of over 100 local artists and regularly offers special assistance for collectors and art buyers, offers private studio visits, and fosters hundreds of arts education opportunities each year.

For more information, call the Gallery at 928-282-3865, the Administrative offices at 928-282-3809, or visit online at SedonaArtsCenter.org.