Home » City Council, Community » Sedona accused of illegal attempt to block citizens’ ballot initiative

Sedona AZ (July 31, 2018) – Arizona Liberty, a local Sedona political action committee, is filing a lawsuit today in Yavapai County Superior Court against the city of Sedona for illegally invalidating its citizens’ initiative to place a Permanent Base Adjustment on the November 6, 2018 ballot.

A Permanent Base Adjustment lets voters decide how much of their taxpayer dollars the city of Sedona would be allowed to spend. Currently, there are no limits.

“This outrageous attempt to disenfranchise voters will not stand,” said Arizona Liberty PAC Treasurer Dwight Kadar. “We will go to court to protect citizens’ right to vote on the financial future of Sedona.”

“On July 9, 2018, Arizona Liberty submitted 639 signatures to Sedona City Clerk Susan Irvine to put the citizens’ initiative on the ballot, well above the required 429,” explained Kadar. “And on July 30, we received written notification from the City Clerk that a total of 156 signatures were found to be ineligible.”

The City Clerk rejected 111 signatures as ineligible because, in her words “the signatures were not county of majority on petition.”

Arizona Liberty has contacted election officials in both Coconino and Yavapai Counties and they have no knowledge of such language or requirement.