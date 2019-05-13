Home » City Council, Community » Sedona 2019 Employee of the Year

Sedona AZ – The Sedona 2019 Rod Olsen Employee of the Year is Randy Scott, chief collections officer of the Wastewater Department. Scott was presented with the award May 2, 2019 at the city’s annual employee recognition event held at Posse Grounds Park.

Randy has been employed by the city since 1997, beginning his tenure as a Wastewater Plant Operator. He was promoted to chief collections operator in January 2000. Over the past nineteen years, Randy has helped train and mentor many Wastewater Facility operators.

Scott was nominated for the award by his coworkers for consistently being a role model and demonstrating concern for his staff, both professionally and personally. His award nomination cited his participation in team building exercises, including cleaning wet wells and oil changes, and his willingness to cover a shift for any coworker who needed time off because of an illness or family emergency. Scott was instrumental in researching and installing a new wastewater pipe that saved the city $50,000 dollars!

Randy enjoys meeting and educating residents about wastewater operations, and often takes a backseat to ensure his staff receives recognition for a team effort.

Wastewater Manager Roxanne Holland, Scott’s supervisor, says “Randy consistently demonstrates exemplary customer service, initiative, and dedication to the department and city. Under Randy’s leadership our wastewater operations have improved tremendously. He’s an enormous asset.”

In addition to Randy Scott, other city employees recognized for outstanding service in 2019 are:

Ambassador/Customer Service – Michael Reid

Unsung Hero – Officer Kevin Hudspeth

Leadership/Team Player – Pete Garcia

Creativity/Innovation – Phil Clay

Safety Matters – Katie Johnson.

For more information about the city of Sedona employment including current job opportunities, visit sedonaaz.gov/hr.

