Search for Missing Woman Continues

Sedona AZ (December 23, 2016) – The Coconino County Arizona Sheriff’s Office and Kane County Utah Sheriff’s Office are searching for missing Karen Klein, 47, last seen on foot Thursday, December 22, around 2:30 p.m. near DeMotte Park. Karen Klein is 5’4”, 105 lbs with shoulder length blond hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue Lands End parka trimmed in fake fur, and wearing a beanie-style winter cap.

Ms. Klein, her husband, and 10-year-old son are from Pennsylvania. They rented a car in Las Vegas, Nevada, and drove to visit southern Utah. Yesterday afternoon, they followed the auto’s GPS system in an attempt to visit the Grand Canyon. However, SR 67 to the North Rim currently is closed for the winter season. The GPS system detoured them through forest service roads which were receiving heavy snow. Their vehicle became disabled.

Ms. Klein left the vehicle to walk to SR 67 to get help. She had some food and water and was dressed in several layers of clothing. After she left on foot, the area received additional snow and more snow is expected.

On Friday afternoon, Ms. Klein had not returned. Her husband, Eric Klein, made additional attempts to get help. He climbed to higher ground and was able to get cellular phone service and call for help. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded and rescued Mr. Klein and his son. Both received medical treatment for frostbite.

The search for Karen Klein continues. A Kane County helicopter was launched as part of the search efforts. Search and rescue snowmobile and ground teams continue to look for Karen Klein in and around the DeMotte Park area which is approximately 10-12 miles south of Jacob Lake, west of SR 67. Weather continues to impact the search area.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to provide updated information on the status of this search by Saturday around 10:00 a.m.