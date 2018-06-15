Home » Featured » Scottsdale Wife Accused of Murdering Husband

Sedona AZ (June 15, 2018) – On May 20, 2018, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a deceased elderly male in the Forest Lakes, AZ area. The deceased man had severe trauma and was found on the side of the road in the area of Forest Service Road 512 (Young Road) and SR 260. The deceased was identified as William Max Rudd, 94, of Scottsdale, AZ, and the death was investigated as a homicide.

Subsequent investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office led to the identification of 70-year-old Marie Carmen Rudd, the spouse of the deceased, as a suspect in the homicide.

On June 13, 2018, Marie Carmen Rudd was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on the charge of 2nd Degree Murder. She is currently being held on $500,000 cash bond.

No further details are available at this time.