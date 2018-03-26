Home » General » Scottsdale Attorney Rachel Yosha Suspended

Sedona AZ (March 26, 2018) – Scottsdale attorney Rachel L. Yosha has been suspended for ninety days after threatening to file criminal charges against her client to leverage payment for outstanding legal fees.

Yosha was hired by her client to represent her in a limited scope case. Her client wanted to get custody of her daughter who was taken from her care by the child’s father more than a year earlier. After representation concluded, Yosha alleged her client stopped making payments for services rendered.

While attempting to solicit payment, Yosha filed a lawsuit against her client and her client’s husband ultimately obtaining a judgment of $19,084.57.

After failing to receive payment from her client or client’s husband, Yosha emailed them and threatened to file either criminal or immigration charges against her client to gain leverage for collecting money. Although she testified that she did not intend to threaten her client, the Hearing Panel found that it was a promise to use information she gained from her representation to damage her client and her client’s husband.

Rachel L. Yosha’s ninety-day suspension was effective March 14, 2018. She is appealing the suspension to the Arizona Supreme Court.

