Home » General » Rimrock drug scene site of arrests

Sedona AZ (October 23, 2016) – On October 13, 2016, at approximately 9:30 in the evening, the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking Task Force (P.A.N.T.), along with personnel from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant seeking evidence of illegal drug use and possession for sales at a residence in the 3900 block of Beaver Vista Road, Rimrock, Arizona.

During the execution of the search warrant, Mark Stanley Marszalek, 57, and Haili Teresa Herbert, 39, were inside the residence. The task force had been investigating reports that Marszalek was selling methamphetamine for over a year and a half.

As the search continued, Detectives found over ¼ pound (more than 128 grams) of crystal methamphetamine, along with related drug paraphernalia that included unused bindle baggies and a digital scale. Detectives also located numerous rifles and handguns inside the home, along with a home surveillance system and other items.

Both Marszalek and his associate, Herbert, were taken into custody without incident. They were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center and charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Misconduct Involving Weapons. Both Marszalek and Herbert have since been released after each posted a $5,000 bond.

Visit http://ycsoaz.gov for more information.