Reward Offered for Credit Card Fraud Suspect Identity

Sedona AZ (January 27, 2018) – Between November 20, 2017, and November 22, 2017, a credit card was stolen from a Cornville, Arizona mail box located in the 1500 block of South Koch Ranch Road. The legal card holder/victim was not aware of the theft or illegal use of his card until a payment was requested by the credit card company earlier this month. The victim told credit card personnel that he never received the card, and subsequently filed a fraud notice with the credit company.

During several weeks between November 22, 2017, and the later part of December 2017, the suspect made purchases throughout the Verde Valley and Prescott area totaling in excess of $30,000 as a result of more than 150 transactions. Some of the fraud transactions were conducted in Cottonwood area businesses including Walgreen’s, Fry’s Market, Walmart, and JC Penney.

Deputies initiated an investigation and were able to obtain photos from video surveillance of the suspect as he purchased property using the victim’s stolen card. The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, between the age of 20-35, 125-165 pounds, 5’-7” to 6’ in height, with brownish colored hair and what appears to be facial hair along his jaw line. The suspect is seen in several surveillance videos wearing a dark colored hat with a light colored embroidered emblem. The suspect is also seen pushing a young child in a stroller, possibly 2-6 years of age.

If anyone has information on the identity of this suspect and/or his whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. A tip given directly to Silent Witness becomes eligible for a $500 cash reward: Refer to case no. 18-000321.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov