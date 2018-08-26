Red Rock News Editorials and Poll Sparks Outrage

Sedona AZ (August 26, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:
I am outraged by SRRN’s most recent editorial (8/22/18) and its article “News polls Sedona voters.” Once again the SRRN shows its true colors as a propaganda mouthpiece for the powers that be that seeks to manipulate public opinion. And again, right before an election, it stoops so low one has to wonder about the paper’s objectivity and integrity.
In the last election (2014) right before the vote, the SRRN editorial lambasted Cliff Hamilton with its version of fake news about him. The timing was such as to give Cliff no chance to respond to its false allegations. Once again its recent editorial does the same thing to Tony Tonsich. Nearly every paragraph begins with “Tonsich” did this or “Tonsich” does that. Again the editorial claims things that are wrong, facts that it couldn’t possibly know and/or that are extrapolated based on its biased opinions. Again the SRRN leaves Tony no time to respond…unless it is willing to publish his reply in Friday’s edition, which probably has already been formatted.
I am more upset by its more underhanded, insidious political ploy of its poll, because it’s a more subtle way of influencing public opinion. The SRRN surveys only 88 out of 10,000 plus residents and comes up with percentages, which are questionable due to such a small number of participants. It puts those results in a sidebar column with the article.
These percentages just happen (coincidentally?) to show strong support for all its preferred candidates. (One has to ask if there was no such support for its candidates would the SRRN have published its poll.) The strategy behind this poll ploy is that those who have yet to vote will see that most of the town (according to these questionable percentages) is voting for these candidates; and then, these about-to-be voters will choose to vote the same way too. It’s a misuse of the standard obligations and probity of the press.
“While admittedly the point wasn’t to be the most scientific, we did take as many precautions as we could to make sure and get as wide of a survey group and result as possible…” so my questions for SRRN General Manager Kyle Larson are then: What was the actual point? What were the precautions that were taken?
Furthermore “One of the challenges faced was finding enough people to actually take the survey,” Larson said. “Many simply didn’t want to be bothered.” SRRN did confirm that all 88 out of our 10,000 residents that were polled were residents of Sedona. But not the same can be said of its Facebook poll, where non-residents skewered the results in SRRN’s favor.
These polls and editorial show that the SRRN and the powers that be are afraid that they might lose the Home Rule vote and their support at City Hall. They are desperate to win.
And, as the saying goes, “Desperate times require desperate measures.” But I urge those who have yet to vote to see through this artifice and not let the SRRN pull the wool over your eyes.
Henry Twombly
Sedona AZ 86336
It’s time to let the Chamber go. Sedona doesn’t need it and neither is it benefiting from it, the ones benefiting are the recipients of its largesse from city hall. Cities and towns are built for the benefit of residents living there, not visitors. We don’t pay for Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tucson, Bisbee, Surprise, Glendale, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, etc, and they’re not responsible to pay for our growth. They are responsible to accept what our residents choose to offer or stay home or away. Simple. That’s it. We don’t have to offer one thing other than our Sedona serenity and peace and quiet and dark skies. NOTHING. NADA.
Voting no on home rule. It’s the right thing to do for this time and place.
@FranBerkowitz Lovingkindness was a good reminder.
Here we have a classic example of Fake News:
1. The Red Rock News invents a “Voters Poll” and then goes out and interviews 88 people. According to DATA USA, we got 10,209 people living here. So that sampling is 0.86% of the population.
2. The interviews take place in parking lots, with business owners and employees and people coming out of the public library. And they’re on the honor system when asked if they really are Sedona residents.
3. Finally, the Red Rock News grandly announces, “The margin of error on this non-scientific poll is 8.9 percent.” Huh? What a sentence. Sounds like something out of a Monty Python sketch.
4. Then, the big finish, General Manager Kyle Larson boasts, “As Sedona’s leader of news and information, I felt it necessary to conduct the only random, in-person survey about the upcoming election and Home Rule.” Wow! Nothing impresses us like a self-congratulatory statement.
Well, folks, that’s why you’re reading The Sedona Eye, Sedona.biz and other Social Media.
The Red Rock News? Maybe not so much anymore.
There have been threatening phone calls from blocked numbers to women who openly oppose the cabal and Home Rule. The cowards have not called me, my phone number is public record. Cowards and bullies don’t like those who might show them for what they are.
Steve Segner wrote me – “getting elected it getting people to vote for you , you have gone after everyone.” Yea the bullies don’t like it when you call them out. They say, please, play nice, when they never do.
I met with someone today whose wife was threatened not to be against home rule, or her job would be in jeopardy.
I received a letter from a long time Sedona resident, they did not want to lose the town they love. I asked if I could use it and their name. They said no, they did not want repercussions.
I’ll admit, I’m not a politician. I never wanted to be one. I was asked if I had a warm and fuzzy side, very very few will ever see it.
If you want a tough leader to stand up to the bullies, the cabal, the Sedona Mafia, those that make veiled and not so veiled threats, those that lie, those that write false editorials, well, sometimes you need someone tougher than the bullies.
I have far more pleasurable things to do than be mayor. I do have a very particular skill set. It may be of use to Sedona at this time. I’m running because I fell in love with Sedona. You can choose to elect me. I won’t threaten the taxpayers, I’d like to lower taxes and residents sewer fees. The tax feeders have reason to fear.
It’s your choice. But as you have seen, the bullies ruining our home and those taking your lunch money do not play nice.
got my vote tony