Red Cross Workers Still Helping Hurricane Florence Victims

Sedona AZ (September 23, 2018) – Over a week after landfall, the American Red Cross is still working around the clock to do all it can to provide shelter, food, comfort and other emergency support to Hurricane Florence victims even as flooding continues.

Hurricane Florence made landfall early on September 14, 2018, as a Category One storm near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Florence set tropical storm rainfall records in two states, surpassing 20 inches in South Carolina and 35 inches in North Carolina.

As of September 20, more than 3,900 people were staying in fifty-nine Red Cross and community shelters in the Carolinas: This included approximately 3,700 people in forty-one North Carolina shelters; and more than two hundred people in fourteen shelters in South Carolina.

More than 3,300 Red Cross disaster workers from all over the country are helping to shelter, feed and support people affected across three states. In partnership with the Southern Baptists, the American Red Cross is planning to serve some 100,000 meals per day.

The Red Cross has distributed more than 8,800 relief items, like diapers and comfort kits that contain deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other hygiene items for people forced from their homes.

Volunteer mental health and health services professionals have provided some 11,000 contacts to provide support and care to evacuees.

In total, the Red Cross and other organizations have provided more than 100,000 overnight stays in emergency shelters across the Carolinas and Virginia. The Red Cross has provided about ninety-one percent of these stays.

Contact your local or state American Red Cross agency and ask how you can help. Your support is greatly appreciated and needed.