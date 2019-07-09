Home » Business » Red Cross Urges Earthquake and Disaster Preparedness Now

Sedona AZ – The American Red Cross Southwest urges everyone to make sure they are prepared for a disaster like earthquakes and not wait until an emergency occurs and it’s too late.

An earthquake is a sudden, rapid shaking of the earth caused by the breaking and shifting of rock beneath the earth’s surface. Earthquakes strike suddenly, without warning, and they can occur at any time of the year, day, or night.

Everyone knows the Red Cross helps people during emergencies. But you may not know that it’s also part of our mission to help you help yourself!

Becoming “Red Cross Ready” for an emergency means following our simple steps in advance to ensure you can weather a crisis safely and comfortably.

Visit Redcross.org/earthquake for full earthquake safety information:

During an earthquake, avoid moving around. Drop, cover and hold on.

Try to protect your head and torso. If you are sitting at a desk or table, get under it. Otherwise, drop wherever you are.

If you are in bed, stay there, curl up and hold on. Protect your head with a pillow.

Stay indoors until the shaking stops and you are sure it is safe to exit.

If you must leave a building after shocking stops, use stairs rather than an elevator in case of aftershocks, power outages or other damages.

Before you leave any building check to make sure that there is no debris from the building that could fall on you.

If you are outside, find a clear spot away from buildings, power lines, trees, and streetlights. Drop to the ground and stay there until the shaking stops.

In you are in a vehicle, pull over to a clear location and stop. Stay inside with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Then, drive carefully, avoiding bridges and ramps that may have been damaged.

If a power line falls on your vehicle, do not get out. Wait for assistance.

If you are in a mountainous area or near unstable slopes or cliffs, be alert for falling rocks and other debris. Landslides are often triggered by earthquakes.

After an earthquake, expect and prepare for potential aftershocks. Anytime you feel an aftershock, drop, cover and hold on. Aftershocks frequently occur minutes, days, weeks, and even months following an earthquake.

Also prepare for potential landslides, or a tsunami if you live in a coastal area.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters, and expert advice on earthquakes.

The Emergency App includes an “I’m Safe” a feature that helps people check on loved ones. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores, or go to redcross.org/apps.