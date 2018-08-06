Home » General » Red Cross Responds to Mesa Multi-Unit Apartment Fire

Sedona AZ (August 6, 2018) – The Greater Phoenix Chapter of the American Red Cross has dispatched multiple disaster action teams to provide emergency assistance to approximately twenty five (25) people displaced by a multi-unit apartment fire on Keating Avenue in Mesa, AZ.

The American Red Cross has also dispatched two disaster action teams to assess damage/needs and to provide emergency assistance to approximately ten people displaced by a mobile home park fire located on US 60 in Morristown, Arizona. The fire has also caused a power outage for the entire mobile home park.

