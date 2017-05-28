Home » General » Red Cross Opens Joe Hill Fire Comfort Station

Sedona AZ (May 28, 2017) – The American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Chapter has mobilized and opened a Comfort Station at the Canon School, 34630 School Loop Road, Black Canyon City, AZ 85324. If needed, the Comfort Station can be expanded to include traditional Red Cross Shelter elements like sleeping cots.

Red Cross Volunteers are on hand to support those affected. Members of the community have gathered at the school to support domestic pets that might be brought to the Comfort Station.

