Red Cross Kingman Shelter Open During Heavy Snow

Sedona AZ – From record snow to the north, to intense rains to the south, Arizona is experiencing its most intense winter storm of the season.

Due to heavy snow closing Arizona I-40, at Stockton Hill near Kingman (AZ), your Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Kingman Community Center, 3345 Harrison Street, Kingman.

The shelter, which opened at 6:00 this morning, in conjunction with local authorities, is offering a warm place to get out of the cold, blankets, cots, snacks, and compassionate and caring volunteers.

Red Cross Emergency personnel are continuing to monitor severe conditions, have materials and supplies positioned in strategic locations across the region and volunteers on standby, ready to assist at a moment’s notice.

