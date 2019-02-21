Red Cross Kingman Shelter Open During Heavy Snow

Sedona AZ – From record snow to the north, to intense rains to the south, Arizona is experiencing its most intense winter storm of the season.
Due to heavy snow closing Arizona I-40, at Stockton Hill near Kingman (AZ), your Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Kingman Community Center, 3345 Harrison Street, Kingman.
The shelter, which opened at 6:00 this morning, in conjunction with local authorities, is offering a warm place to get out of the cold, blankets, cots, snacks, and compassionate and caring volunteers.
Red Cross Emergency personnel are continuing to monitor severe conditions, have materials and supplies positioned in strategic locations across the region and volunteers on standby, ready to assist at a moment’s notice.
I-17 just south of Flagstaff. Delay travel in northern Arizona until after the storm passes because of extremely difficult driving conditions. We can’t predict if a highway will close, but closures are possible due to ice, snow or crashes. #aztraffic #azwx
(February 21, 2019) SHELTER UPDATE:
The American Red Cross has opened one shelter in Kingman at the KINGMAN COMMUNITY CENTER, 3345 Harrison Street in Kingman (AZ).
In addition, a new shelters has been opened to serve the Strawberry/Pine communities at the PINE COMMUNITY ENTER, 3886 North Highway 87, in Pine (AZ).
There are currently NO open shelter in Payson. We continue to assess the community’s needs, as we also work closely with our emergency Management partners. Communities can check our social media accounts and http://redcross.org/shelters for any shelter updates.
UPDATE Thur., Feb. 21, 1 p.m. The city continues to plow and cinder our primary emergency routes / state routes as this winter storm event continues. We appreciate the assistance we are getting from Tiffany Construction Company of Sedona.
Significant snowfall is projected to continue through today, tonight and Friday. In addition, the wind is expected to increase this afternoon. After the snow abates later Friday, another hazard anticipated into Saturday is rain that will freeze as temperatures drop, creating icy and black-ice conditions on roadways.
At this hour, SR89A from north Uptown through the canyon to Forest Highlands is closed, and ADOT has closed portions of the interstate around Kingman and various state routes in Rim Country in the Payson vicinity and southeast-wards. Get the latest ADOT info at http://www.az511.com.
The Sedona PD command post number for weather-related questions is 928-203-5111. We continue to strongly advise that you postpone plans to travel, if at all possible, while this storm continues. Stay home and stay safe.
Visit sedonaaz.gov/snow to learn how the city prepares for and responds to snow events.
