Public invited to learn more about CASA Program

Sedona AZ (May 7, 2017) – Thousands of children in Arizona’s foster care system need a consistent, caring adult to be their voice in court and in the community and the public is invited to learn more about how to do just that. Coffee with a CASA will be held at White Dove Coffee, 2211 East 7th Avenue on Wednesday, May 17; Pinewood Grill, 65 Pinewood Blvd, Munds Park, Thursday, May 18; and, Single Speed Coffee Café, 2 South Beaver Street on Friday, May 19; all scheduled from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. It’s a chance for community members to speak to program staff and current advocates and learn more about ways they can have a lifelong impact on children currently living in foster care.

Volunteers with the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program are everyday people appointed by a judge to review a case of abuse or neglect in Coconino County. The volunteers meet with the children involved and become a regular and trusted presence in their lives. CASA volunteers report back to the case judge with vital information and remain involved until the court case ends.

Children with a CASA volunteer assigned to them are more likely to receive services and resources; twice as likely to find a safe, permanent home; and, half as likely to re-enter the foster care system. Unfortunately very few children get the support of a CASA volunteer.

“There is a record number of kids in foster care in Arizona right now and the professionals handling these cases cannot do it alone,” said Amber Martin, program manager of CASA of Coconino County. “Becoming a CASA volunteer is an excellent way to get involved in the system and help make a difference for these children.”

CASA volunteers must be 25 years of age or older, pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of pre-service training (provided at no cost). The Coffee with a CASA events will be informal and comfortable gatherings designed to answer questions from the community. A short presentation on the CASA Program will be given, followed by question and answer time. We will buy your coffee!

To speak to a CASA volunteer or for more program information, contact Amber Martin at 928-226-5420. For more information about CASA of Coconino County, visit www.CASAofCoconinoCounty.org.