Public Comment on Performance of Justices and Judges Sought

Sedona AZ (August 25, 2017) – The Arizona Commission on Judicial Performance Review will hold a public hearing on September 8, 2017, in Phoenix to take comments about the judges on the 2018 retention election ballot. The one-hour public hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Room 345 of the State Courts Building, 1501 West Washington Street.
Established in 1992 by a constitutional amendment passed by voters, the Commission is charged with conducting performance reviews of judges. It sets performance standards for judges, decides whether or not a judge meets those standards, and publishes its findings for voters.
In addition to holding the public hearing, the Commission surveyed litigants, witnesses, jurors, people who represent themselves in court, staff and attorneys who appeared before Superior Court judges from February through May in 2017. Surveys on appellate court justices and judges are distributed throughout their term.
The Commission’s findings will be released to the public before the 2018 general election in the Secretary of State’s Voter Pamphlet. The findings will also be available on the Commission’s website at www.azjudges.info. Voters will decide whether judges remain in office on November 6, 2018.
Any citizen may appear at a public hearing or send written comments to the Commission on Judicial Performance Review, 1501 West Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ 85007-3231. Comments can also be sent through the Commission’s web page at www.azjudges.info and via email to jpr@courts.az.gov.
Comments are invited on the following judges:
Arizona Supreme Court: Court of Appeals, Division 1: Court of Appeals, Division 2:
Hon. Clint Bolick Hon. Peter Swann Hon. Peter J. Eckerstrom
Hon. John Pelander, III Hon. Philip G. Espinosa
Hon. Christopher P. Staring
Maricopa County Superior Court:
Hon. Aimee L. Anderson
Hon. Dean M. Fink
Hon. Peter C. Reinstein
Hon. Arthur T. Anderson
Hon. Geoffrey Fish
Hon. Jennifer Ryan‐Touhill
Hon. Bradley Astrowsky
Hon. George H. Foster
Hon. Joan M. Sinclair
Hon. Cynthia J. Bailey
Hon. Warren J. Granville
Hon. Pamela H. Svoboda
Hon. Janet E. Barton
Hon. Jennifer Green
Hon. David M. Talamante
Hon. Dawn M. Bergin
Hon. Hugh E. Hegyi
Hon. Danielle J. Viola
Hon. James T. Blomo
Hon. Michael J. Herrod
Hon. Randall H. Warner
Hon. Mark H. Brain
Hon. Joseph C. Kreamer
Hon. Joseph C. Welty
Hon. Roger E. Brodman
Hon. Daniel G. Martin
Hon. William L. Brotherton
Hon. Frank W. Moskowitz
Hon. Katherine M. Cooper
Hon. Samuel J. Myers
Hon. Janice K. Crawford
Hon. Karen L. O’Connor
Hon. David O. Cunanan
Hon. Susanna C. Pineda
Hon. Sally S. Duncan
Hon. Jay Polk
Hon. Alfred M. Fenzel
Hon. John C. Rea
Pima County Superior Court:
Hon. Jeffrey T. Bergin
Hon. Danelle B. Liwski
Hon. Deborah Bernini
Hon. James E. Marner
Hon. Christopher C. Browning
Hon. Kathleen A. Quigley
Hon. Javier Chon‐Lopez
Hon. Catherine M. Woods
Hon. Charles V. Harrington
Pinal County Superior Court:
Hon. Steven J. Fuller Hon. Daniel A. Washburn Hon. Brenda E. Oldham Hon. Kevin D. White