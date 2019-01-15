Home » Community » Prescott Valley Police Department Seeking Information

Sedona AZ (January 15, 2019) – On Sunday, December 23, 2018, an unknown person or persons damaged displays at the Valley of Lights near Fain Park in the Town of Prescott Valley, Arizona. As well as the damage done to the Valley of Lights, items also stolen include the following:

20 to 30 electrical extension cords varying in lengths of 25 to 100 feet and varying in colors from blue, orange and yellow. 4 silver/gray colored electrical controller boxes 50-60 green colored 3 way electrical socket splitters.

The total value of damage and stolen property is $11,700.00.

At this time there are no known suspects or witnesses.

If you have any information regarding this damage or theft, please contact Prescott Valley Police Department Detective Mat Wilson #142 at 928-772-5117 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

If your tip leads to an arrest in this case, you become eligible for a cash reward. For the latest breaking news and updates on Silent Witness cases click here: http://yavapaisw.com/