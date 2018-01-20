Home » General » Prescott Valley Level Two Sex Offender Notification

Sedona AZ (January 20, 2018) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is required to release the following information pursuant to ARS 13-3825, the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. The offender in this publication has indicated that he will be living in the unincorporated area of Yavapai County. It is the responsibility of the Chief Law Enforcement Office having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from Arizona State prison, accepted under an interstate compact, or released from the county jail back into the community. Offenders are categorized into three levels: Level One (low risk to the community), Level Two (intermediate risk to the community) and Level Three (high risk to the community).

The individual who appears on this notification, Jamie Lynn Hardman, 37, has been convicted of a sex offense which allows for community notification. Sex Offender Hardman has advised the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office that he will be living at 3443 North Date Creek Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ, 86314. He is not wanted by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

In November of 2004, sex offender was arrested and charged with Sexual Conduct with a female minor under the age of 15 known to him by the Prescott Valley Police Department. In December, 2004, the Yavapai County Grand Jury entered a ten count Indictment against Hardman. On May, 2015, Hardman entered into a plea with the state of Arizona pleading guilty to one count of Sexual Conduct with a Minor under the age of 15, and one count of Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor under the age of 15. Judgment and Sentence was entered on June 28, 2005, by the Yavapai County Superior Court sentencing offender to thirteen years of imprisonment in the AZ Department of Corrections and Lifetime Sex Offender Registration.

Sex Offender Hardman was released from prison on December 16, 2017, and is currently on probation with the Yavapai County Adult Probation Department.

This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is the Sheriff’s Office belief that an informed community is a safer community. CITIZEN ABUSES OF THIS INFORMATION TO THREATEN, INTIMIDATE OR HARASS SEX OFFENDERS WILL NOT BE TOLERATED.

The YCSO would like to remind the public of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification program available at www.ycsoaz.gov. This registry will allow anyone to enter a local address which will result in a list of sex offenders registered in Yavapai County living within a one mile radius of the entered address. The registry will also provide information about particular sex offenders registered in Yavapai County. Additionally, a free email notification program is available which will alert you to any sex offender registered in Yavapai County who resides within one mile of the address entered on your subscription.

For more details about this important public service tool, please view the online presentation available by clicking the Sex Offender Registry link at the top of the YCSO home page, www.ycsoaz.gov.

The YCSO Crime Prevention Unit may be reached at (928) 771-7441 and is available to help you join or start a neighborhood watch program, as well as provide you with useful information for personal safety. If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at (800) 932-3232.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at (928) 771-3260 or the YCSO website @ www.ycsoaz.gov.