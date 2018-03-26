Home » General » Prescott Valley Heroin Dealer Arrested

Sedona AZ (March 26, 2018) – In recent weeks, Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives obtained information regarding heroin sales in the Prescott Valley, Arizona area. PANT has been monitoring overdose incidents and likely connected traffickers in the Prescott basin to aid in developing suspects involved in narcotics sales. One of these investigations resulted in identifying a Benjamin Lauer, 38, from Prescott Valley as a heroin distributor.

On March 21, 2018, with assistance from Prescott Valley Police uniformed personnel, Lauer was arrested near a park at the corner of Summer Walk Way and Antelope Meadows Drive, in the Pronghorn subdivision of Prescott Valley. During the initial contact with Lauer, he ran from police officers and was eventually caught hiding in a bush. A Prescott Valley K9 Officer recovered over seven grams of heroin and two grams of methamphetamine found nearby. Lauer had also thrown his cell phone and ID card which were found and seized.

Detectives conducted follow up at Lauer’s nearby home in the 7800 block of East Smoke House Lane. During the investigation and subsequent search warrant, detectives found accounting evidence of drug transactions, thousands in cash, scales, drug paraphernalia, and an additional quantity of methamphetamine.

Lauer was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and remains in custody without bond due to a hold by State Parole.

PANT detectives remain committed to finding and arresting those willing to sell poison in our communities.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.