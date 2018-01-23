Home » General » Prescott Valley Gas Line Struck

Sedona AZ (January 23, 2018) – A gas line in the Granville West subdivision in Prescott Valley, Arizona, was struck today interrupting services to residents. UniSource has repaired the gas line and is in the process of reigniting home gas equipment for each customer.

There is no time of completion established. A warming station will be opened by the American Red Cross tonight at approximately 7:30 P.M. located at Humboldt School District Office, Cafeteria Building 200, 6411 Roberts Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

For UniSource Outage updates visit https://www.uesaz.com/prescott-valley-restoration/ .

To register for Emergency Notifications visit http://www.ycsoaz.gov/community/emergency-preparedness/ens/

