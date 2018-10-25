Home » General » Prescott Grandmother and Grandchildren Injured in Collision

Sedona AZ (October 25, 2018) – Preliminary information from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department advises that on October 23, 2018, around 4:00 in the afternoon, YCSO deputies were dispatched to a two car collision on Williamson Valley Road at Hootenanny Road, Prescott. The vehicles involved were a silver Hyundai Sonata and a white 1994 Ford F 350 truck.

The investigation found that the Ford truck, southbound on Williamson Valley Road, collided with the north bound Hyundai sedan as it entered Williamson Valley Road from Hootenanny Road. The truck collided with its driver side door.

The Hyundai was driven by a 75 year old woman from Prescott, Arizona with her grandchildren, ages 10, 6 and 3, as passengers.

The grandmother was flown to a Phoenix Hospital in critical condition due to multiple injuries; the 10-year-old was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with possible rib and jaw fractures; the 6-year-old also went to Phoenix Children’s with a head injury; and, the 3-year-old was released with minor injuries. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver was not wearing a seat belt and none of the children were restrained in any manner.

The driver of the Ford truck, an 18-year-old Prescott Valley man, and his passenger, sustained minor injuries. The truck driver was unable to stop his truck as the Hyundai crossed into his path.

A specialist deputy from the YCSO collision team is handling the ongoing investigation.

Final conclusions are pending.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260.

This is a good time to remind each and everyone to Buckle Up! It’s the law!

This story will be updated when more details are available. No names are being released at this time.