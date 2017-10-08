Home » Business » Prescott Fair Oaks Road Construction

Sedona AZ (October 8, 2017) – Be advised that Yavapai County will be performing road work on Fair Oaks Road in the Williamson Valley area of Prescott, Arizona. Work will include removing and replacing asphalt and soils in various locations, replacing existing guardrail, and overlaying the existing asphalt with new asphalt.

Construction will begin October 9, 2017, and continue through October 26, 2017. One lane of traffic will be open at all times. Use caution when driving through the work zones, and obey all posted construction speed reductions and temporary traffic control changes.

Expect delays in the construction areas.

For additional information, contact Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit the web at www.yavapai.us/publicworks.