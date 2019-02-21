Home » Business » Powerful winter storm hampers travel across much of Arizona

Powerful winter storm hampers travel across much of Arizona

/ February 21, 2019 / 3 Comments

Sedona AZMultiple stretches of Arizona’s highways were closed as of Thursday afternoon, February 21, due to a powerful winter storm whose fury continues across much of the state.

With the heavy weather expected to last into Friday and snow forecast to extend into southeastern Arizona overnight, the safest option remains delaying travel to and through higher elevations until the Arizona Department of Transportation’s plows have cleared highways of snow and ice. Motorists in lower elevations may see some snow along with considerable rainfall.

Wherever they travel in whatever weather they face, motorists should slow down for safety and expect the unexpected. Those traveling in areas with snow and ice should give ADOT’s plows plenty of room to work, staying at least four vehicle lengths behind and never passing a working plow until the operator pulls over to let traffic pass.

As of 4:15 p.m. Thursday, these were the major highway restrictions around Arizona. Because the situation remains dynamic, the best way to keep track of highway closures, restrictions and conditions is following ADOT’s Twitter account at (@ArizonaDOT), calling 511, using the free ADOT Alerts app available at ADOTAlerts.com and visiting the Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.

A pop-up alert on ADOT’s homepage, azdot.gov, has an updated list of major closures:

I-17 northbound at State Route 179, milepost 298
I-40 eastbound at State Route 95, with traffic detouring south on SR 95
Both directions of State Route 87 between State Route 188 and Payson, mileposts 238-250, and between Payson and Winslow, mileposts 254-337
Both directions State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber-Overgaard, mileposts 256-302, and eastbound State Route 260 east of milepost 228 near Interstate 17
Both directions of SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff, mileposts 375-398.

If decide to travel, slow down for safety, budget plenty of time, and leave prepared for the possibility that you will be delayed by closures related to weather and crashes.

Four-wheel-drive vehicles and chains are recommended in areas with heavy snow.

ADOT has winter driving tips available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

3 Comments

  1. YCSO Bryan Thomas says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    There is ‘Snow’ place Like Home… and it will be the best place to stay over the next 48 hours. – UPDATED

    …We are looking forward to upward of 18 inches of snow over the next two days. Be prepared. Don’t travel unless necessary. Be safe out there!…

    Bryan Thomas
    Community Relations Officer
    Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
    255 E. Gurley St. Prescott, AZ 86301
    Bryan.Thomas@yavapai.us

  2. ADOT Thursday 10:30 PM UPDATE says:
    February 21, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Update: Powerful winter storm hampers travel across much of Arizona
    With snow continuing to fall, putting off travel is safest option

    Sedona AZ – Multiple stretches of state highways were closed as of Thursday evening, Feb. 21, due to a powerful winter storm that continued across much of Arizona.

    With heavy weather expected to last into Friday and snow forecast to extend into eastern and southeastern Arizona overnight, the safest option remained delaying travel to and through higher elevations until the Arizona Department of Transportation’s plows have cleared highways of snow and ice. Motorists in lower elevations may see some snow along with considerable rainfall.

    Wherever they travel in whatever weather they face, motorists should slow down for safety and expect the unexpected. Those traveling in areas with snow and ice should give ADOT’s plows plenty of room to work, staying at least four vehicle lengths behind and never passing a working plow until the operator pulls over to let traffic pass.

    As of 9:15 p.m. Thursday, these were the major highway closures around Arizona. Because the situation remains dynamic, the best ways to keep track of highway closures, restrictions and conditions are following ADOT’s Twitter account at (@ArizonaDOT), calling 511, using the freeADOT Alerts app available at ADOTAlerts.com and visiting the Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.

    A pop-up alert on ADOT’s homepage, azdot.gov, has an updated list of major closures:

    I-17 northbound at State Route 179, milepost 298

    Both directions of State Route 87 between Payson and Winslow

    Both directions State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber-Overgaard, mileposts 256-302, and eastbound State Route 260 east of milepost 228 near Interstate 17

    Both directions of SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff, mileposts 375-398

    US 60 between Superior and Miami and between State Route 73 and Globe

    State Route 77 between Globe and Winkelman

    State Route 177 between Superior and Hayden

    If you decide to travel, slow down for safety, budget plenty of time and leave prepared for the possibility that you will be delayed by closures related to weather and crashes. Four-wheel-drive vehicles and chains are recommended in areas with heavy snow.

    ADOT has winter-driving tips available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

  3. NOAA-NWS AZ Weather Alert Update - Northern AZ says:
    February 22, 2019 at 2:43 am

    NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-
    Sent: 02:43 MST on 02-22-2019
    Effective: 02:43 MST on 02-22-2019
    Expires: 17:00 MST on 02-22-2019
    Event: Winter Storm Warning

    Alert:
    WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON…

    * WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue. Plan
    on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations
    of 3 to 6 inches.

    * WHERE…Areas near Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-
    Springerville, Ganado, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Page,
    Saint Johns, Shonto, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City, Window Rock
    and Winslow.

    * WHEN…Until 5 PM today.

    * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Look for significant reductions in visibility at times.

    Additional snow forecast from 2 AM Today to 5 PM Today:

    Buffalo Pass 3 to 5 inches Chinle 1 to 3 inches
    Dilkon 3 to 5 inches Eagar-Sprgrvlle 4 to 6 inches
    Ganado 3 to 5 inches Holbrook 2 to 4 inches
    Kayenta 2 to 4 inches Kykotsmovi 2 to 4 inches
    Page 0 to 1 inches Saint Johns 2 to 4 inches
    Shonto 2 to 4 inches Snowflake-Taylor 3 to 5 inches
    Tuba City 1 to 3 inches Window Rock 3 to 5 inches
    Winslow 2 to 4 inches

    Instructions:

    A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

    The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

    Target Area:

    Black Mesa Area
    Chinle Valley
    Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
    Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
    Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
    Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
    Marble and Glen Canyons
    Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
    Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

    Forecast Office: Flagstaff AZ

