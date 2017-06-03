Home » General » Possible Murder Suicide in Page

Sedona AZ (June 2, 2017) – On June 2, 2017, at approximately 6:00 in the morning, the National Park Service Dispatch received a report of two deceased subjects near the Wahweap Swim Beach parking area of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, and National Park Service Rangers responded to the scene and located a 37 year old male and 25 year old female from the Page, Arizona, area deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The deceased have been identified as Raelle Begay, 25, and Matthew Franklin, 37, both of Page.

There are no outstanding suspects or concerns for public safety at this time. The incident is being investigated as a possible homicide and suicide.

Due to the close proximity of the Utah/Arizona state line, this incident is being investigated through coordinated efforts of the Coconino County Arizona Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Utah Sheriff’s Office, Coconino County (AZ) Medical Examiner’s Office, Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the National Park Service.

Additional details are not available at this time, but will be provided as the investigation continues.