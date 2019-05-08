Home » City Council, Community » Posse Grounds Park Recycling Bins Move

Sedona AZ – Residents using the recycling bins at Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Road, will see a change beginning May 29, 2019. The bins will be relocated from their current location in the parking lot near the baseball fields to the parking lot near the tennis courts, between the city Parks and Recreation office and West Sedona School.

After the bins are relocated, reminder directional signs will be posted to the new location.

Because the bins will be closer to West Sedona School grounds, residents may wish to avoid drop offs around 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the school day opening and closing times, when the intersection at Posse Ground Road and Carruth Drive is busier with traffic.

Questions? Call the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098.

