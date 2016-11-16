Home » Community » Police Department, Fire District and School District Come Together to Support Special Olympics

Sedona AZ (November 16, 2016) – City of Sedona Police Officer Jackie McQuaid is on a mission: to fundraise with her colleagues, Sedona Fire District Chief Kris Kazian and Sedona Oak Creek School District Superintendent David Lykins, to help support the Special Olympics Arizona. The catch? By each fundraising a minimum of $1,000, McQuaid, Kazian and Lykins will step “Over the Edge” and rappel 27 stories and 415 feet down the CityScape Building in downtown Phoenix on December 10, 2016.

As the Resource Officer at Red Rock High School, McQuaid is in the school every day, and knows how important funding is to providing physical activities for special needs students. Sponsored by the Special Olympics Arizona, the event helps to fund the activities for 18,000 Special Olympics Arizona athletes. Specifically, the money raised will go to ensuring special needs athletes’ continued participation in year round sports training and athletics competition.

“Everyone probably thinks this endeavor is a little on the crazy side, but I am dedicated to challenging myself just as athletes of Special Olympics do on a daily basis. The fear that I will experience is only temporary while the positive impact on our community and this organization will last a lifetime,” said Officer McQuaid.

McQuaid, Kazian, Lykins and other participants all over the state are committed to each raising $1,000 – the cost to support two athletes for an entire year at Special Olympics Arizona. The “Over the Edge” event draws participants from all over the state so McQuaid, Kazian and Lykins decided to come together as the Sedona Team knowing they could raise more money together than alone.

Each participant who rappels must raise at least $1,000 by December 4, 2016, to be eligible to go “Over the Edge,” with additional donations accepted until December 10, 2016. To donate to this cause or learn more about the event, visit the Sedona Team’s funding website at this link.