Poco Diablo McGuire Sends Harley McGuire SOS

Poco Diablo McGuire takes up the late great Harley McGuire's Four Paws Up Pet Column with his first article on "Sufferin' Halloweeny"

Poco Diablo McGuire takes up the late great Harley McGuire’s Four Paws Up Pet Column with his first article subtitled “Ima Sufferin’ Caterpiller”

Sedona AZ (October 5, 2016) – Why aren’t ya here in my time of need? Look what that woman has done to me? Now she tried to splain that one Easter you were a rabbit! But she’s turned me into a Caterpiller for some freaky thingy called Halloweeny.

Now she and some strange lady yesterday made me sit in a basket for hours (maybe at least one) while they suited me up to look like all sorts of weird things like a Goblin, Frankenstein (or something), Bumble Bee, Fireman, just to mention a few. The one most suitable was the Devil himself, but sadly the attire (like that word?) was way, way too big.

So here I am – humiliated beyond words and you ain’t here to give me advice.

Do ya spose if maybe I don’t growl and nip at her friend’s heels when they visit and stop sneaking pee-time in the bedroom she might rethink doing this to me at some other time?

Help…!

Do ya think maybe some of your loyal fans can give me some advice?

Oh please, please help me Harley!

Adios old pal – Miss ya,

paw prints for harley mcguire columnPoco Diablo McGuire

following in his big bro pawprints

 

Read www.SedonaEye.com for daily news and interactive views!

