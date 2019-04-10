Home » City Council, Community » Poco Diablo McGuire: Oh Happy Days

Sedona AZ – Afore movin’ in with my Now Mom, life was just purty wild – nevah had a coller ‘er got leasted up – just ran all over the place as it pleased me. But then nobody taut me better so what else can a guy pup do?

Then everthin’ changed up a lot. My Now Mom taked me to this place called HOME and that’s where Harley McGuire met up with me. That was May 31, 2016 – Now Mom wrote it on her list of days.

Harley was OK with me but he wasn’t much interested in playing as it would have made it more fun. But then we didn’t know then Mr. Harley McGuire wasn’t meant to be with us much longer. Nope – “we” (Me & Now Mom) didnt know but our Harley most likely did, and when he left us on August 14, 2016, we were sad and still miss him.

It seems that Harley McGuire had become pretty well heered of around here and so – for a nobody pup like me – as a sort of replacement no way was it possible to fit into his footprints. And what’s a funny thing, afore meeting HM and Now Mom other dogs were a good thing, like the more the merrier! NOT ANY MORE!

No Siree, my place here is just that – MY PLACE! She is MY Now Mom and if ya don’t bleve it just try gettin’ near her. Heel nipping is my specialty but dont take a chance on petting me without allowing me to sniff approval!

So with all that being arfed to Now Mom so she’s able to put it in human words, we’ll gits to the real reason for this update.

Living as the only furry child for almost three years now and yet still sort of in the shadow of Harley McGuire, my world turned even sunnier than the day itself when walking with Now Mom yesterday afternoon. Ya see we have all kinds of traffic but our favorites are the Pink Jeeps ‘cuz they know the ropes and tell their riders to respect us who live here and specially the forest lands and wild life and stuff.

Well, Now Mom always waves friendly like to these people who are having fun times and for a while she took along my Sombrero and held me up to wave with her. It sort of became a newsance so she ain’t done it fer a while – but that might jes change.

Ya see – yesterday one of the jeep drivers stopped shortly and asked Now Mom if, indeed, my name was Poco Diablo!!! OH MY CANINE GOODNESS – is it possible that at long last this pathetic sort-of vagabond orphan gained his own rightful recognition? Of course Now Mom said, yes indeed, this is Poco Diablo, and if the group plans to return fer sure we would have my Sombrero next visit. (Ya think Now Mom will remember to carry it along on our walk this afternoon? My bet is YES.)

Oh – one last thing here.

We want to send a special thank you to that nice fellow, Dan Dickey, down at that City Hall place. That giant snow storm we were buried in a few weeks ago left also giant branches all over the place. Now Mom told Mr. Dickey she was a bit worried that strangers driving those noisy ATV contraptions might just be careless and not on purpose jes happen to set fire to them drying branches.

And ya know what?

In spite of so many problems at that time Mr. Dan had them nasty hazards (Phew – big word for a little pup but Now Mom hepped me out on that one) removed.

That’s ma story and Poco Diablo, the real deal here, is stickin’ to it!!

PS: My Now Mom is the ONLY Mom I ever had.

Adios!