Poco Diablo McGuire Celebrates First Birthday

Sedona AZ (May 31, 2017) – This is a glorious day. Yes it is. Wednesday, the 31st day of May – year 2017. Ya see, it ain’t like when I entered this world in Moreno Valley Caleefornya on November 27, 2012, at 2:42 AM and took mah first breath of air. Shore – that twas over four years ago. So maybe that’s sort of official. But ya see, it was just one year ago when mah new mom brought me to a new beginnin’ with her and dearest Harley McGuire. Yup – one year of mah new life of most happiness started then.

Now reason I say mostly happy times is ‘cuz we took some bumps long the way. Biggest bump in that new road was when my new brother Harley McGuire crossed over that Rainbow Bridge jes two and one haf months after I moved in. We bof still miss him terribyly but manage to plod through one day at a time. Mah reward for being a good boy and gettin the potty place method rite was when Mom added McGuire to my name – that’s to honor my sweet departed brother.

Poco Diablo McGuire.

Now aint that moosic to yer ears?

Now I is sorrowful to say I don’t have the gentle disposition as Harley M. did, but I’m workin’ on it at Mom’s insistence. It’s gettin’ better when we meet up with folks when we take walks. But, if they come into MY house – MY territory – well – it just ain’t workin’ fer me to sit back and not act up a bit. It’s OK as long as they sit. But when they stand and take even one step. Oh – I can’t help but nip at their heels and scare the besomthin’ out of ’em. Mom gets very cross so then I shape up a little – but not much and only til the next time they come intrudin’ into MAH territory.

Never did get the hang of playin’ with toys and golly knows there’s plenty of em. Also it’s been my pleasure and joy to have inherited a doggie bed in every room, not just cuz of Harley McGuire, but many, many others that comed prior to mah time and ev’n Harley’s.

My bestest thing to do is ride in the car. Yep – I could do that forevah. But problem now is I must mostly stay home cuz Mom sez it’s too dang hot and it would be bad fer mah health. Don’t want to get sick now cuz ahm livin’ the life of some unknown doggie named Riley. His pictures on one of the walls, too.

So that’s mah story and ahm stickin’ to it. Mah old life the first three years was OK – no abuse or nothin’ like that. It’s just that I never had a collar or leash or took trips to the vetanaryan and other stuff that Mommy sees to – includin’ keepin my pearly whites really white.

Am I a lucky pup or what? Happy One Year Old Birthday to meself!

Adios, and, what I learned from Harley McGuire,

“Lovingly,”

Poco Diablo McGuire