Poco Diablo McGuire Bids Linus Adios and Leeta Hello

Sedona AZ (March 20, 2018) – Hi everybody!

There’s some good news and some bad news. The bad news came from the Mommy of my pal Linus.

She wroted:

“For those of you who don’t know…about 6 weeks ago we had to put Linus to rest. He was one sick pup. So, we now have a new pup.

She is 4 years old (so they say) her name is LEETA (formerly Lolita) and although she is still fearful of people, she loves other dogs. She weighs about 20 lbs and is a Chihuahua mix. I think she has a little Dachshund in her. Sweet as can be, very quiet, house trained and we love her as do Nikki & Mojo. Every day she gets a little better about the things that scare her.”

It’s ever so sorryful but Mom hepped me to answer back:

“WE” are sooo sad to here about Linus, but the up-side is your acquisition of LEETA! Still missing our Harley McGuire, but looking at Poco Diablo it’s comforting to know we needed each other and are where we were meant to be. That’s how it goes with dog lovers. Leeta – adorable little girl.

CONGRATULATIONS!

Poco & His Madre”

So’s ah wanted to tell you this story but somehow Mom lost Leeta’s picture. Her bad.

To Leeta’s Mom:

“Poco Diablo wanted permission to write up a little story about “LEETA” but his dumb mother answered your email and didn’t keep the adorable photo. Just as well though because we wouldn’t have moved forward without appropriate permission. So – – – we will wait in anticipation and hope to hear back with OK & Photo!! Let us know!”

MOVING FORWARD:

“Here it is and you can always write all the articles you want about us….we love the celebrity of it all. Now we can tell our friends we are even famous in Sedona AZ.

Love,

Nikki, Mojo AND Leeta”

FOLLOWED BY:

“Buenos Diaz dear Poco (or you can say Good Day in English). We did send another picture and are hoping to get a “family” photo soon (to which we will forward to you) if we can get us all together to take one.

Leeta”

MINE ANSWER:

“Hi Leeta, Siblings, & your Mom:

We will be waiting wif bated bref! I needs all the hep I’cn get wif bof English & Spanish (Mom wrote those words).

Adios Leeta, my new girlfriend? (I’m Chihuahua too case ya didn’t know)”

But of course, Leeta being a female jes had to have the final word. Besides, she’s bigger than I am:

“Hi Poco Diablo….I like my new forever home, but I just can’t get over being skittish with everything. Hopefully, I will get better with time. Mom & Dad say I am doing better each week. I still can’t seem to take a treat (and they’re pretty good ones too) from someone’s hand. You have to lay it on the floor (and hope Nikki & Mojo don’t get to it first) before I’ll pick it up. I know my parents are wondering what someone might have done to me that makes me that way, but they don’t dog speak and I can’t tell them in English or Spanish. The papers on me have me listed as a Chi/Sh mix and I didn’t know there were long haired Chihuahuas. I truly love my sibs…they let me jump all over them and the best part is I can out run them. We DO have fun.

Keep in touch my new friend!

Leeta”

Adios,

Poco Diablo McGuire