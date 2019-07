Home » City Council, Community » Poco Diablo McGuire: A Dog’s Day Belated Fourth of July

Sedona AZ – Okay it’s after the big event. But this amigo ain’t any happier now that before. THIS jes came in a box in the mail.

“She” made me do it – crewlty to us 4-feeted servents!

B – U – T – must fess up here. Eatin regarly has become a habbit and givin’ it up? Uh-Uh!

So hope yore 4th of July was safe and fun and if it wern’t then this is a message fer better luck next year!

Jes waits ’til I sees that mail carrier!