Plan for delays: Eastbound I-10 closed this weekend

Sedona AZ (February 15, 2017) – Drivers planning to use Interstate 10 in the West Valley this weekend should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes with the eastbound lanes closed between 75th and 51st avenues in order to prepare for construction of a Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Last weekend, westbound I-10 was closed for similar work.

Expect heavy traffic and delays while the following closure is in place:

· Eastbound I-10 closed between 75th and 51st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 91st, 83rd and 79th avenues will also be closed. Dates are subject to change due to weather.

Eastbound I-10 traffic will be rerouted along Van Buren Street, just south of I-10. Drivers should expect traffic congestion on roads closest to I-10.

Valley motorists should consider other freeways, including the Loop 101 west of I-17. I-10 motorists not needing to travel through Phoenix should consider taking State Route 85 and Interstate 8 to connect back to eastbound I-10 south of Casa Grande.

This weekend’s eastbound closure and last weekend’s westbound closure allow crews to establish a safe work zone to build an interchange connecting I-10 and the South Mountain Freeway at 59th Avenue. By the time the interchange is complete in late 2019, I-10 will be widened between 43rd and 75th avenues, with additional merge lanes in each direction. In addition, new east-west access roads parallel to I-10 will allow freeway access between 51st and 67th avenues.

The Arizona Department of Transportation selected the weekends of February 10-13 (westbound) and February 17-20 (eastbound) for the I-10 closures to keep the South Mountain Freeway project moving toward completion by late 2019. The timing also avoids spring training baseball, the NCAA Men’s Final Four Basketball Championship and the recent Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament.

The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open by late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

For more information on the South Mountain Freeway, visit SouthMountainFreeway.com.

Highway conditions are available via ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. Follow the SedonaEye.com for updates.