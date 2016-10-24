Home » Business » Pinnacle West elects and APS appoints Sims to boards

Sedona AZ (October 24, 2016) – Today’s media release from Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE: PNW) announced that its board of directors elected Paula Sims, former senior executive at Progress Energy, to the company’s board. Sims also was appointed to the board of directors of the company’s principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company.

The appointment, effective immediately, increases the number of Pinnacle West directors from 10 to 11 members, of which 10 are independent members.

“We are pleased to add the talent and perspective of Paula Sims to the boards,” said Pinnacle West Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Don Brandt. “Her experience in business development, operations and change management will benefit the company and its customers as we continue to focus on delivering long-term value for all we serve.”

Sims has extensive experience in the utility industry, serving with Progress Energy from 1999 to 2012, most recently as senior vice president of corporate development and improvement. During her career at Progress, she also held executive positions in Power Operations, Regulated Services, Fossil Generation, Regulated Fuels and Progress Fuels.

Prior to joining Progress, Sims spent 15 years with General Electric Aircraft Engines in engineering, operations and plant management roles. She earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Virginia Tech, a master’s degree in engineering from Boston University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Sims is currently a professor of the practice of organizational behavior at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and an independent consultant.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $15 billion, about 6,200 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,400 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the Company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the Company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.