Home » General » Phoenix Career Criminal Arrested on 38 Counts

Sedona AZ – On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s (AZDPS) Career Criminal Unit arrested 28-year-old Lewis Martinez, a career criminal, for:

• Armed Robbery

• Trafficking in Stolen Property in the First Degree (11 Counts)

• Money Laundering

• Misconduct Involving Weapons

• Organized Retail Theft (6 Counts)

• Organized Retail Theft Use of Instrument to Facilitate (6 Counts)

• Possession of Burglary Tools

• Burglary (6 Counts)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Possession of Dangerous Drug

• Possession of Marijuana

• Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement

• Resisting Arrest.

On May 6, 2019, a trooper initiated a traffic stop for a registration violation on a vehicle occupied by 25-year-old Anthony James Ortiz in Phoenix. Troopers discovered stolen firearms and various items consistent with organized burglary and robbery within the vehicle. An Arizona Identification Card issued to Lewis Martinez was located and broadened the scope of the investigation beyond Anthony Ortiz. The case was turned over to detectives.

The two-month investigation revealed Martinez had an extensive criminal history with over 20 arrests. Detectives connected numerous vehicular burglaries and an armed robbery to Martinez.

Martinez also committed multiple burglaries at Walmart stores by stealing numerous Apple and Samsung cellular phones. He then made arrangements to sell them overseas. Walmart estimated its loss to be over $90,000.

On July 9, 2019, detectives located Martinez near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Martinez fled from detectives; however, a Phoenix Police Department helicopter and the AZDPS SWAT team provided support which led to Martinez’ arrest.

Martinez was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office 4th Avenue Jail and is being held without bond.

Anthony James Ortiz was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office 4th Avenue Jail on May 7, 2019, for:

• Misconduct Involving Weapons

• Possession of Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person

• Possession of Burglary Tools.

“Although friends and relatives assisted career criminal Lewis Martinez with evading capture, our detectives employed solid investigative strategies that led to his arrest,” said Colonel Frank Milstead, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Career Criminals Unit is a task force administrated by the AZDPS and staffed by investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Arizona Department of Corrections and Phoenix Police Department.