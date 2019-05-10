Home » General » Phoenix Attorney Don W. Cartier Suspended for Three Years

Sedona AZ – Attorney Don W. Cartier of Phoenix has been suspended for three years for signing his client’s name on a court filing without his client’s consent.

In a family law case, Cartier filed an Amended Petition to Establish Legal Decision Making and Parenting Time. He knowingly signed his client’s name in cursive on the pleading under penalty of perjury without his client’s knowledge or consent.

Cartier was previously suspended for six months and one day after the Supreme Court of Arizona upheld an earlier sanction ordered by the Presiding Disciplinary Judge on May 25, 2018. The suspension stemmed from his misconduct in disclosing privileged information, mismanaging his trust account and misrepresenting his level of legal experience.

In addition to his three-year suspension, Don W. Cartier was ordered to serve two years of probation upon reinstatement and must participate in the Bar’s Member Assistance Program and Law Office Management Assistance Program. He must also pay for the costs and expenses incurred by the State Bar of Arizona.

Consumers may report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (A/CAP) hotline at 602-340-7280.

The State Bar of Arizona is a non-profit organization that operates under the supervision of the Arizona Supreme Court. The Bar includes approximately 24,500 attorneys and provides education and development programs for the legal profession and the public. Since 1933 the Bar and its members have been committed to serving the public by making sure the voices of all people in Arizona are heard in our justice system.