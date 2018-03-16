Home » Business » Phoenix Area Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ (March 16, 2018) – No full freeway closures are scheduled for ADOT improvement projects this weekend. Information about other restrictions, including overnight lane closures, is available on our weekly map (click here).

Please note the following:

Westbound Interstate 10 (from Tucson) narrowed to one lane overnight near SR 587 (Casa Blanca Road) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (March 17) for freeway lighting work.

Both Loop 303 exit ramps to Northern Parkway closed from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (March 16-18) for Luke Days event. Maricopa County’s Northern Parkway also closed at those times between Loop 303 and Litchfield Road.

