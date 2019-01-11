Home » General » PANT Investigation Leads to Cottonwood Meth and Heroin

Sedona AZ (January 11, 2019) – This release was delayed due to the investigation involving detectives from the Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking Task Force (PANT).

On December 19, 2018, Jairo Chavez-Rodriguez, 39, was arrested at a Cottonwood area service station for Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale (meth) and Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale (heroin). In the weeks prior, PANT detectives had developed information regarding drug sales involving Chavez-Rodriguez in the Cottonwood area.

Detectives were able to confirm several sales of meth and heroin during the follow up investigation which lead to Chavez-Rodriguez arrest on December 19, 2018.

Based on evidence developed until the arrest of Chavez- Rodriguez, detectives established probable cause to obtain a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of South 14th Street, Cottonwood. When the warrant was served, late in the evening on December 19, 2018, one adult female, Johanora Gonzalez, 40, and three young children, two children age 6 and one child age 9, were detained.

During a search of the home, more than one pound of heroin and over a half pound of methamphetamine was found in the master bedroom. Numerous small baggies of prepackaged meth and heroin were also seized in various weights ready for sales. Additionally, scales to weigh drugs were found, along with a ledger documenting who had paid and who owed for those sales. Detectives also found two firearms, along with cash likely obtained during drug transactions.

The suspect had also set up a video surveillance system to monitor the exterior of the home.

As the search continued, detectives found numerous pieces of foil with heroin residue and heroin throughout the house on the floor accessible to the three children. A meth bong was found on a coffee table and a meth pipe in a bathroom, both items within easy reach of the children.

Along with the arrest charges earlier in the evening, Chavez-Rodriquez was also charged with one count of Possession of Dangerous drugs for Sale (methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Narcotic drug for Sale (heroin), Possession of a firearm during a drug offense, one count of Fortification of a building, three counts of Endangerment, and three counts of child abuse. He is being held without bond.

Johanora Gonzalez was arrested and charged with the same charges and has since been released on a $15,000 bond.

The Department of Child Safety was contacted to care for the children.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.