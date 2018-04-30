Home » Business » Overnight I-10 Restrictions in Pinal County

Sedona AZ (April 30, 2018) – Drivers who use Arizona Interstate 10 at night near AZ State Route 587 (Casa Blanca Road) in Pinal County should plan on lane and ramp restrictions while a pavement improvement project continues this week.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes or use caution in the work zones while the following overnight restrictions are in place:

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between SR 587 and the Gila River Bridge from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (May 1) and from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (May 2) for pavement improvements. The westbound I-10 off-ramp to SR 587 will be closed Monday night while the SR 587 on-ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed Tuesday night.

DETOUR: Consider using Riggs Road as an alternate route while the overnight ramp closures are in place.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Nelson Road and SR 587 from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (May 3). The eastbound I-10 on-ramp and east- and westbound off-ramps at SR 587 will be closed.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between SR 587 and Nelson Road from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (May 4). The westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at SR 587 will be closed.

Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.