Operation Welcome Home AZ to Honor Female US Navy Veteran

Sedona AZ (October 17, 2018) – Operation Welcome Home AZ and the Arizona community will gather in a display of gratitude as we provide a patriot’s welcome home for Chief Petty Officer Holly Katke and her family in appreciation of her military service and sacrifice on Thursday, October 18, at the Settlers Point Elementary School, 423 East Settlers Point Drive, Gilbert, Arizona. The public is invited to join the Gilbert community at the school for the 5:30 p.m. event.

Chief Katke served fourteen years in the U.S. Navy. As a Combat Medic Corpsman fluent in multiple languages, she was selected to participate in a special operations mission working alongside special forces to help them engage with Iraqi women whose cultural beliefs prevented them from speaking with men.

In 2010 while serving in Iraq, Holly was shot in the head by an enemy sniper – causing critical damage to her memory, vision, and the right half of her body and leaving her in a temporary coma. She received many awards and recognitions, including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation, Achievement Medals and the Purple Heart Medal for injury sustained in service.

Since then, Holly has gone through years of medical rehabilitation, earned her bachelor’s degree in health sciences, and master’s degree in Global Health, coupled with an internship studying coral reefs and water quality in Florida. She accomplished all of this while legally blind, with limited mobility, and as a single mother raising her daughter.

Operation Welcome Home events allow members of the Arizona community to demonstrate a heartfelt appreciation to our veterans and their families. Please join us in recognizing and honoring Chief Petty Officer Holly Katke and her family for their service and sacrifice.

Operation Welcome Home AZ is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Our mission is to honor the service of all who have protected our freedoms by remembering the individual and collective sacrifices of every generation.