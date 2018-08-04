Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » O’Halleran vote may reverse ban on canned dog and cat meat and more

Sedona AZ (August 4, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Although I live in Sedona, this is a statewide/national issue and Congressman O’Halleran sits on the conferring committee for this bill. Thank you.

The “Protect Interstate Commerce Act” Iowa Representative Steve King’s amendment to the Farm Bill is extremely dangerous.

It states that if just one state permits the production of the sale of a particular agricultural product, no matter how hazardous or unacceptable the production process, every other state would have to do so as well.

The King legislation could undermine hundreds of duly-enacted laws reflecting the public will on a wide range of concerns; e.g. puppy mills, extreme confinement of farm animals, diseased livestock, pesticide exposure, child labor, fire-safe cigarettes, hemp products, alcohol, raw milk, seed standards, import of firewood free from invasive pests, and labeling flagship state products such as catfish, wild-caught salmon, maple syrup and wine. It could even reverse a ban on horse, dog, and cat meat!

This amendment is opposed by more than 220 groups and hundreds of farmers, veterinarians, legal experts, faith leaders, government officials, and citizens.

The threat is urgent because members from the House and Senate will go to conference committee shortly to hammer out the details of the final Farm Bill and Arizona’s own Congressman O’Halleran is one of the few representatives chosen to sit on this crucial committee.

Congressman O’Halleran should work hard to protect food safety and animal welfare by ensuring that the awful King Amendment gets kicked out of the final Farm Bill!

If you agree with me, please call Representative O’Halleran at 202-225-3361 and urge him to vehemently oppose the King Amendment!

Betsy Klein

Sedona AZ

Co-founder / Plan B to Save Wolves

Co-founder / Sedona Wolf Week

Founder / I AM Wolf Nation™

