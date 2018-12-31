Home » City Council, Community, Featured » Oak Creek Watershed Volunteers Remove 6,768 Pounds of Waste

Sedona AZ (December 31, 2018) – The Oak Creek Watershed Council mission is to maintain a standard of excellence for watershed stewardship and preserving the integrity of Oak Creek. In 2018, OCWC did that and more.

An edited end of year OCTC newsletter highlights and shares the group’s many challenges and successes as follows:

Welcome 2019! Help us make 2019 our best year ever!

To Oak Creek Watershed Council (OCWC) friends, we could not have accomplished all that we have in the past, in 2018 and in the future, without our volunteers and supporters. Our group has learned a lot in 2018 and are more determined than ever. We are so proud of all that came together to help us protect our watershed.

What did OCWC accomplish in 2018?

With hard work and dedication from its board, staff and volunteers, the Oak Creek Watershed Council removed over 810 pounds of trash, 363 pounds of recycling, and 100 pounds of feces – totaling 1,268 pounds of waste removed from the watershed over 12 small cleanup events. Additionally, from the pet waste stations the group and volunteers worked to implement and maintain, OCWC kept over 5,500 pounds of fecal matter from being left behind and ultimately introduced into our local waterway!

That’s a total of over 6,768 pounds of waste kept out of Oak Creek in 2018 alone!

OCWC educated 720 people about environmental stewardship, Leave No Trace ethics, watershed ecology, and the significance of water conservation over twelve clean ups, seven outreach and three citizen science events. In 2019, our main goal remains the same; to protect and preserve our precious Oak Creek. We have some exciting new projects planned, and hope to encourage stewardship through even more educational citizen science events.

This year, OCWC hosted three macroinvertebrate sampling events, one occurring over a three day period with one hundred and sixty Verde Valley students participating.

We used citizen science as a tool to better understand the ecology of Oak Creek and how disturbances may impact the local creek’s health. We used citizen science as a tool to show our volunteers and youth just how cool science is! Together, we learned how science can be used to understand and conserve our favorite places, how alive Oak Creek is (so many bugs!), and how water quality is impacted. Ultimately, we shared how this knowledge can allow us to be stewards for this imperative local resource.

Moving forward, instead of having several small cleanup events, OCWC plans to target high use creek days with larger clean up events to encourage those recreating to keep it clean! This will ensure popular creek sites are clean during these high use times (we find that the dirtier the site, the more likely others are to leave trash behind).

Additionally, OCWC is continuously developing opportunities that foster a connection and relationship to the natural world, teaching those the importance of spending time outside and using their voice to protect it.

We are actively working with improving our organization and making all that we do to be more effective by strengthening our programs, educational website, and staff.

However, all of that needs funding to be accomplished.

Be the change you wish to see and come volunteer with us in 2019. Please consider supporting us financially with becoming a member or giving us a year-end donation! Our new website is in progress, but, until then, follow this link to become a member for 2019 or donate to our cause: https://oakcreekwatershed.org/get-involved/become-a-member and https://oakcreekwatershed.org/donate.

Thank you friends, volunteers and supporters for your continued support of the Oak Creek Watershed. We hope to see you out on the creek at one of the OCWC events in 2019!

Have a healthy, productive and beautiful 2019 spent with loved ones at your favorite outdoor spots!

To mail a donation, send check or money order to Oak Creek Watershed Council, Post Office Box 732, Sedona, Arizona 86339.