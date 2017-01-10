Home » Business » Oak Creek Watershed Council Seeks New Executive Director

Sedona AZ (January 10, 2017) – Looking for a challenging part time position? The Oak Creek Watershed Council Board is seeking a new Executive Director.

The Oak Creek Watershed Council Executive Director is responsible for providing long term strategic vision of future goals and objectives, effectively supporting and monitoring program staff in developing partnerships, and enhancing and maintaining relationships with community partners and funders. The Board seeks someone who demonstrates vision, courage, patience, and the ability to provide diligent external and internal leadership.

Must have highly developed communication and interpersonal skills; be a self-starter with ability to work independently and motivate others; be able to multitask, work remotely, have excellent computer skills, a flexible work schedule, be able to lift 30 pounds and work in the field.

Preference given for: Advanced degree relating to environmental science or policy, non-profit management, Stormwater management or related field; possess contract management skills, grant writing, natural resource management, watershed management experience, supervisory and/or accounting experience. Possess considerable professional work experience in fund development, public relations and marketing. Criminal background and credit checks mandatory.

Benefits: PTO, extreme flexibility with work schedule Salary Range: $20,000 – 25,000 exempt. Currently a half time position at 20 hours per week. Hours can increase depending on future funding.

Application Deadline: January 20, 2017, 4:30 p.m. MST. Send resume, cover letter and three references to info@oakcreekwatershed.org with subject: “OCWC Executive Director Position” or mail to: Oak Creek Watershed Council c/o Executive Director Search Committee P.O. Box 732 Sedona, AZ 86339. No phone calls, please.

See full job description

See OCWC website