Oak Creek Watershed Council April Meeting Notice

Sedona AZ – Please join the bimonthly meeting for Oak Creek Watershed Council from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on April 11, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Hummingbird Room at the Red Rock State Park Visitor Center, 4050 Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona, AZ.
Let the gatekeeper know you are attending the OCWC meeting to receive free admission into the park.
The OCWC April meeting will cover:
Upcoming Volunteer Cleanups, Earth Day and Fundraiser events.
Presentation from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality: Status of ADEQ’s Recent Activities in the Verde River-Oak Creek Watersheds.
Please view the detailed meeting schedule below:
Volunteers from the Midgley Bridge “Spring Cleaning” event, March 23, 2019.
NOTICE OF MEETING
April 11, 2019
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
RED ROCK STATE PARK, Hummingbird Room
9:30 Welcome and introductions
9:40 Round table status reports
10:05 Call for volunteers and upcoming events…Kalai Kollus, Executive Director
10:20 Short break
10:25 Status of ADEQ’s Recent Activities in the Verde River-Oak Creek Watersheds – Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
11:25 Next meeting will be June 13, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Red Rock State Park, Hummingbird Room.
11:30 Adjourn.
We hope to see you there!
The OCWC Board Meeting is at noon to 2:00 p.m. for board members.
Please visit the OCWC online calendar at www.oakcreekwatershed.org to view upcoming events and opportunities to volunteer.
The Council has developed a membership program whereby individuals, families, businesses, and organizations can support the vital work that OCWC does on a continual basis in Oak Creek watershed. We hope you will recognize the importance of this work and help OCWC attain its goal of protecting Oak Creek and keeping the waters clean by joining our membership at oakcreekwatershed.org/get-involved/become-a-member.
Visit the Oak Creek Watershed website at http://oakcreekwatershed.org. OCWC is also on Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, and YouTube.
Dear Readers,
Take a stand for Mother Nature. It’s been a wonderful start to 2019 for Oak Creek Watershed Council, but we couldn’t have done it without you, our loyal supporters who see the importance of protecting our local waterways. Please consider this official day of giving as an opportunity to directly impact your community and desert environment.
We invite you to join us in protecting our local creeks and streams, and acknowledging that you can have a huge impact on Arizona’s future water sources. Now more than ever, your support matters. This year, you can directly support our Ambassador program. Help us meet our goal of $3,000, which will allow our Ambassadors to regularly cleanup creek sites and make essential visitor contact along the creek. Additionally, your support will allow us to get new supplies needed for educating the public, improving our programs.
Thank you for taking a stand with us, and for appreciating this rare, invaluable treasure of Arizona.
Donate here: https://www.azgives.org/oakcreekwatershed
See you on the creek!
Sincerely,
Kalai Kollus
Executive Director
OCWC