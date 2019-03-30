Home » Community » Oak Creek Watershed Council April Meeting Notice

Sedona AZ – Please join the bimonthly meeting for Oak Creek Watershed Council from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on April 11, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Hummingbird Room at the Red Rock State Park Visitor Center, 4050 Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona, AZ.

Let the gatekeeper know you are attending the OCWC meeting to receive free admission into the park.

The OCWC April meeting will cover:

Upcoming Volunteer Cleanups, Earth Day and Fundraiser events.

Presentation from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality: Status of ADEQ’s Recent Activities in the Verde River-Oak Creek Watersheds.

Please view the detailed meeting schedule below:

Volunteers from the Midgley Bridge “Spring Cleaning” event, March 23, 2019.

NOTICE OF MEETING

April 11, 2019

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

RED ROCK STATE PARK, Hummingbird Room

Meeting Agenda:

9:30 Welcome and introductions

9:40 Round table status reports

10:05 Call for volunteers and upcoming events…Kalai Kollus, Executive Director

10:20 Short break

10:25 Status of ADEQ’s Recent Activities in the Verde River-Oak Creek Watersheds – Arizona Department of Environmental Quality

11:25 Next meeting will be June 13, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Red Rock State Park, Hummingbird Room.

11:30 Adjourn.

We hope to see you there!

The OCWC Board Meeting is at noon to 2:00 p.m. for board members.

