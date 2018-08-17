Home » City Council, Community » Oak Creek Restoration of Roadside Pullouts Input Requested

Sedona AZ (August 17, 2018) – The Forest Service Oak Creek Watershed Restoration Project proposes nine activities to restore the watershed, including the rehabilitation of roadside parking along AZ State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon. To enhance the project’s analysis, a set of detailed maps has been created to clarify the location of all sixty (60) unauthorized roadside pullouts proposed for closure in Activity 1. The map set, which numbers and locates each pullout, is available on the Forest Service website.

The Forest Service is partnering in Activity 1 with Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Find ADOT’s 2017 SR 89A Oak Creek Canyon Pullout Closures Evaluation recommendations memorandum online, too: Refer to it for a photo and description of each pullout.

A 30-day public comment period on the Oak Creek Canyon Watershed Restoration Preliminary Environmental Assessment (EA) spans August 3 to September 4, 2018. A public meeting will be 5-7 p.m. on August 20 at the Red Rock Ranger District Office, 8375 State Route 179, Sedona AZ 86351.

The Forest Service is requesting comments on all of the projects nine restoration activities. Submitted comments should be specific to the proposed activities and have a direct relationship to the project. Comments are to be sent to comments-southwestern-coconino-redrock@fs.fed.us.

View the EA, including the Activity 1 roadside parking map set, at https://tinyurl.com/OakCreekWRAP. Be sure to click on the Analysis tab in the Project Documents navigation bar to access the relevant PDFs.