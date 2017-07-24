Home » City Council, Community Events » Oak Creek Canyon Siren System Test

Sedona AZ (July 24, 2017) – The Sedona Fire District and Coconino County Emergency Management will test the emergency siren system in Oak Creek Canyon at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

This system is designed to notify Oak Creek Canyon and Uptown Sedona residents of severe emergencies that require evacuation.

The sirens will be used when the National Weather Service issues a Flash Flood Warning for Oak Creek Canyon. If the sirens sound, anyone in the canyon is asked to stop what they are doing, immediately get to high ground and tune their radio to KAFF 930 AM or 92.9 FM for specific directions.

Area residents are also encouraged to register their phone numbers in the CodeRED emergency notification system at coconino.az.gov/emergency. It is important to register all phone numbers to be contacted in an emergency.

For additional information, call 928-679-8311 or visit coconino.az.gov/emergency.