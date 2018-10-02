Home » Community » Ninth Annual Herberger Theatre Festival of the Arts

Sedona AZ (October 2, 2018) – The ninth annual Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts returns to downtown Phoenix at 222 East Monroe Street on Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Herberger Theater Center. This popular event celebrates the arts in our community with performances, dance, visual art, live music, children’s activities, food, pet adoptions, craft beer and wine tasting and more.

Proceeds benefit the Herberger Theater’s Youth Outreach Programs. For information, visit our Community page at HerbergerTheater.org.

The Herberger Theater is a 501(c)(3) Arizona non-profit organization that supports and fosters growth of the arts in Phoenix as the premier performance venue, arts incubator, and advocate. Opened in 1989 and fully renovated in 2010, the Herberger Theater offers three theater venues, art gallery, plaza and rentable event space for a variety of community uses.

The Herberger Theater hosts a diverse range of dramatic, dance and musical performances; is home to local theater and dance companies; its gallery provides a venue for Arizona artists to present their works; and a plaza that hosts civic and arts events. Proceeds from annual fundraising benefits its Youth Outreach Programs, designed to give Arizona children (ages 3-19) opportunities to excel, learn and heal through experience with the arts. Over the last 29 years, 4.2 million patrons have enjoyed more than 15,000 performances at the Herberger Theater.