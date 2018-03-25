Home » Featured » Nine Year Old Girl Goes Missing on Arizona Hike

Sedona AZ (March 25, 2018) – Today at 1:15 in the afternoon, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a missing 9-year-old girl. Deputies and CCSO Search and Rescue responded to the Elk Meadows area southeast of Flagstaff, Arizona, where they joined family members already engaged in search efforts.

Up from the Phoenix area with family, Cheyenne Reynolds, 9, became separated from friends on a return hike to their Elk Meadows cabin. Search efforts included Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Scent and Tracking dogs, Ground Trackers, CCSO ATVs, Department of Public Safety Helicopter, CCSO Patrol units, and family members on ATVs and foot.

Cheyenne was discovered miles from the cabin by a family member riding an ATV. She was cold, having fallen into water while lost, and while apparently in good physical condition would be examined for injuries.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public and other agencies for answering calls to assist in this urgent matter. A truly happy ending for all involved.